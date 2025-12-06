Sonakshi Sinha says couple therapy saved her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal

The actress recently opened up on a podcast about a relationship issue that had been getting the better of her & Zaheer - deep down they both felt like they just didn't get each other - they were constantly frustrated & stuck in these same old arguments that seemed to repeat themselves. She revealed that Zaheer was the one who brought up the idea of couples therapy - at first, she was a bit hesitant, but eventually agreed to give it a go & what's more is that just two sessions really started to turn things around for them - they were able to start actually listening to each other's emotional cues and realign their relationship.



The timing of this revelation is also pretty interesting, given that Sonakshi & Zaheer have been in the public eye lately over their interfaith marriage, which seems to have sparked a lot of unnecessary gossip. The fact that she's willing to shed light on the real side of things in her relationship is pretty refreshing when you consider the heavily curated perfection that we normally see from Bollywood couples.

