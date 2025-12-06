SRK roasts Kajol over ‘Kaala Namak’ after DDLJ statue celebration in London

“Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain, Señorita.” Ah yes, the film, the duo, the eternal chaos. SRK and Kajol have always been the kind of fun friends who’d roast you and hype each other all at the same time. Recently another new chapter of DDLJ opened as a statue of Raj and Simran got frozen in time forever at London’s iconic Leicester Square. On the very same day, during an interview, Kajol casually mentioned kaala namak, and of course, SRK couldn’t resist jumping in with a playful jab.
Celebrating 30 glorious years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the longest-running film in history, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol flew to London as Raj and Simran were officially immortalised. London unveiled a beautiful bronze statue of their iconic pose, making DDLJ the first Indian film to receive such an honour.
Sharing the moment on Instagram, SRK wrote a big heartfelt caption which said, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”
And when it comes to SRK and Kajol, the banter never stops, no matter how serious the moment is supposed to be. So during an interview, when Kajol started innocently talking about how she likes to carry black salt with her to sprinkle on food, SRK simply could not hold back.
Kajol said, “I actually always carry kaala namak… I like to add it to my food sometimes when I feel the salt is less.” Reasonable, right? Sensible, even. But is anything ever reasonable enough for SRK? Absolutely not!
He immediately jumped in with, “Can I tell you all of this is sounding very strange… that you carry black salt!”
Kajol, trying her best to keep a straight face, continued explaining, “Kaala namak, how can you not? It adds taste and flavour to the food…” And of course, the teasing just rolled on from there.
The chaos, the laughs, the endless teasing, SRK and Kajol’s bond is pure gold. Getting a front-row seat to this is an absolute entertainment!