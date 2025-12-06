SRK roasts Kajol over ‘Kaala Namak’ after DDLJ statue celebration in London

“Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain, Señorita.” Ah yes, the film, the duo, the eternal chaos. SRK and Kajol have always been the kind of fun friends who’d roast you and hype each other all at the same time. Recently another new chapter of DDLJ opened as a statue of Raj and Simran got frozen in time forever at London’s iconic Leicester Square. On the very same day, during an interview, Kajol casually mentioned kaala namak, and of course, SRK couldn’t resist jumping in with a playful jab.

Banter, laughs, and black salt: SRK-Kajol bring DDLJ alive in London

Celebrating 30 glorious years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the longest-running film in history, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol flew to London as Raj and Simran were officially immortalised. London unveiled a beautiful bronze statue of their iconic pose, making DDLJ the first Indian film to receive such an honour.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, SRK wrote a big heartfelt caption which said, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”

And when it comes to SRK and Kajol, the banter never stops, no matter how serious the moment is supposed to be. So during an interview, when Kajol started innocently talking about how she likes to carry black salt with her to sprinkle on food, SRK simply could not hold back.