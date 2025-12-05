Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol mark 30 years of DDLJ with an iconic sculpture stretch in London

The DDLJ statue that has been revealed in Leicester Square has brought the magic of Bollywood into the heart of London. The DDLJ statue represents 30 years of the love story between Raj and Simran and the spirit of the classic film in beautiful, realistic bronze. Many fans and tourists came to see the statue revealed by the stars of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This event marks a historic moment, not only for Bollywood but also for London and its rich film history. Leicester Square is an ideal location for this honour to take place.
A bronze statue of the famous Hindi movie, DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), has been installed at Leicester Square in London's Westminster borough. The new statue will join the famous Scenes in the Square trail outside the Odeon Luxe cinema, and will be the first Bollywood movie to have its own statue commemorating its place in the Story. The new statue depicts both Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) in their famous pose, and gives fans of DDLJ a way to connect and remember their favourite love story. The statue has also been placed in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Not only did this show bring together a significant number of local cinema fans from London, but it also saw members of the British South Asian community, along with people from all over the world, who came in just to see this historical moment in person. Pictures show Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan posing next to their bronze statues while it rained on them as a sign of the timelessness of their romantic story. The creators are looking at this installation as being able to provide an entertainment element that attracts all audiences.
The DDLJ statue is on display for free for anyone visiting Leicester Square at any time of the day or night and serves as an acknowledged landmark of the union between the cultures of cinema from one country to another. With the bronze statue lasting throughout time and the genuine passion portrayed in the love story throughout multiple generations, you can believe that the DDLJ statue will always signify Bollywood's international presence in Leicester Square. Tour operators and local tour guides have already said that this statue will become a tourist attraction in central London.