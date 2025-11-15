Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dubai tower named in his honour

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Shah Rukh said he felt deeply honoured while thinking of his late mother. "My mother would have been very happy. It is a very big honour. When my kids come, I will tell them - ‘Papa ka naam likha hai, Papa ki building hai (papa's name is written on it, it’s papa building),'" he shared.

The star also recreated some iconic moments of his movies, which included his signature open-arm romantic pose, the Don walk, and the famous Om Shanti Om dialogue, "Itni shiddat se main tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai (I have craved you with so much devotion and passion)."

The project, including highlights like a helipad and a swimming pool, is set to be completed in three to four years. A statue of the actor at its entrance will be there for the pictures by visitors. Shah Rukh’s association stemmed from a desire to be an inspiration to those coming to Dubai to build their businesses and homes.

The actor is next set to star in Siddharth Anand’s King, opposite Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan.