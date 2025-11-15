Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dubai tower named in his honour

On Friday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended a mega event in Mumbai to unveil Shahrukhz Danube — a 56-storey tower in Dubai named after him. The property, developed by the Danube Group and featuring approximately 450 sq ft of premium office space, is a rare honour for the actor, who said that except for his movies, he avoids giving his name to anything.
The event, also attended by Danube’s founder Rizwan Sajan and filmmaker Farah Khan, was a characteristically entertaining affair, filled with SRK’s trademark wit and Bollywood magic. The actor, known for his self-deprecating humour, said, "I don’t find myself that important that I put anything in my name except my films. Films are part of my profession and worship." Farah Khan jokingly responded, "Shah Rukh has given his name to four people: Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam."
Reflecting on the significance of the event, Shah Rukh said he felt deeply honoured while thinking of his late mother. "My mother would have been very happy. It is a very big honour. When my kids come, I will tell them - ‘Papa ka naam likha hai, Papa ki building hai (papa's name is written on it, it’s papa building),'" he shared.
The star also recreated some iconic moments of his movies, which included his signature open-arm romantic pose, the Don walk, and the famous Om Shanti Om dialogue, "Itni shiddat se main tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai (I have craved you with so much devotion and passion)."
The project, including highlights like a helipad and a swimming pool, is set to be completed in three to four years. A statue of the actor at its entrance will be there for the pictures by visitors. Shah Rukh’s association stemmed from a desire to be an inspiration to those coming to Dubai to build their businesses and homes.
The actor is next set to star in Siddharth Anand’s King, opposite Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan.