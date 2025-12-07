Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have reportedly broken up after two years together

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios met for the first time at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami in February 2023. Earle later shared on her "Hot Mess" podcast that the encounter was unexpected and "kind of electric." She remembered that they were introduced by mutual friends and said that her first impression of him was just "super cool, super nice" without any thought of dating so soon after his previous relationship. Their bond grew stronger when Berrios gave her a ticket to the Super Bowl "as friends." After that, what she referred to as their "real first date" came about, a secret helicopter ride over Miami in March 2023.

At the ESPY Awards in July that year, the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time, thus announcing that they were officially a couple. They went on to become a very public couple for the next two years, making appearances together at NFL Honours, Lakers games, and Miami Swim Week, thereby creating a public timeline that fans were able to follow closely.

The couple has been very affectionate online throughout their relationship, which was one of the reasons for their strong fan following. After Berrios tore his ACL in late 2023, Earle took to social media with a touching note that many people saw and reacted to: "You move me day in and day out... I am proud to be by your side. I love you." Berrios was not far behind as he frequently responded to her with supportive posts and in one such instance, during her Dancing With the Stars run, he wrote on a voting screenshot: "Forever cheering for you." In addition, Earle was once very skeptical about committing to a relationship; she even said, "The last thing I ever wanted was a boyfriend... but with him, it was different somehow."