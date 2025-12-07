Princess Eugenie and Beatrice opt out of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Event, sparkling speculations about a Royal rift

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice ignored the invitation of Kate Middleton to the 2025 Together at Christmas carol service, a rare and significant absence from an event at Westminster Abbey. They decided to skip the service, even though they were personally invited by the Princess of Wales, as sources described "prior commitments" as the reason for their walk; however, the move raised questions beyond. As a matter of fact, when Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice refused Kate Middleton's invitation, in the meantime, Prince Andrew's public image is getting more and more negatively affected; hence, the likeliest explanation behind their decision would be a concern about media attention and its impact on the event.

Their decision: a break from tradition and the background

Beatrice and Eugenie, according to the royal sources, were caught in a very difficult situation: on the one hand, attendance might have resulted in the renewed focus on their father's scandals, and on the other, the refusal could have been interpreted as a distancing from the senior royals. Shortly after the event was broadcasted, Princess Eugenie posted an Instagram story showing her support, and wrote, "The Princess and I wish we could have been tonight to celebrate with our family... Wishing the Prince and Princess of Wales a lovely evening."