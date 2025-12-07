Streamer Awards 2025: IShowSpeed wins Streamer of the Year

During his victory speech, the 20-year-old streamer said, "Thank y'all so much. You know, I started this five years ago when I was 15, and now I'm 20 now, so... and I fell in love with this when I was at a very young age, and I just love it. I really love streaming, you know, and I'm gonna keep it going. I still got a lot of gas in the tank".

"He really went crazy on stage and what an epic moment", a fan wrote on social media. Another user wrote, "Speed is the final boss of this streaming game, they have made up so many irrelevant category to make other's happy but the most important category for the GOAT of game".

Other winners from the event included: CaseOh (Gamer of the Year, Best Variety Streamer), Kai Cenat (Best Just Chatting Streamer, Best Marathon Stream, Best Streamed Event), Kai Cenat x LeBron James (Best Streamed Collab), Agent00 and ExtraEmily (Best Stream Duo), Plaqueboymax (Best Music Streamer), TheBurntPeanut (Best VTuber), RayAsianBoy (Best Reality Streamer), LilAggy (Best Speedrun Streamer), Tubbo (Best Minecraft Streamer), Flats (Best Marvel Rivals Streamer), FaZe Adapt (Best Breakout Streamer) and other.

Marlon was awarded the Rising Star Award while DoubleLift won the Legacy Award. The Streamers' Choice Award went to JasonTheWeen, while Maya was conferred the League of their Own.

IShowSpeed is largely known for his streaming on gaming, sports reactions, music sessions and real-life interactions and brush offs with celebrities that often go viral.