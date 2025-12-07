Why was Richard Gere banned from the Oscars for 20 years?

The fallout stretched beyond the awards. Hollywood was growing increasingly sensitive to how films performed in global markets, and China had become an important box-office territory. Richard, known for his activism on Tibet, found himself appearing in fewer studio projects. Independent films embraced him, but big commercial productions began to move on without him.

His return to the Oscars eventually came years later, long after the uproar had faded. By then the industry had shifted, new producers were running the ceremony, and the old tensions had cooled. When he stepped back onto the stage, he joked lightly about the long gap, suggesting that if you stay around long enough, people eventually forget why they were annoyed in the first place.

The incident remains one of the Academy’s more curious footnotes, a reminder of how a brief moment of conviction can ripple through a career in ways no one anticipates at the time.