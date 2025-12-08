Celina Jaitly’s ‘bhabhi’ alleges no help from actress as brother remains detained in UAE, family rift deepens

Celina​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jaitly’s Brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, whose continued detention in the UAE has been a matter of concern for the actress, is embroiled in yet another controversy as a new dispute has erupted within their family. The family’s central dispute is over whether or not Celina Jaitly had acted quickly enough in her brother’s support. Charul Jaitly’s legal representative has stated that the actress did not provide help during the early stages of the UAE detention case. As a result of this assertion, the family has created a public rift, which has led to the matter being more closely scrutinized not just by the public but also by the legal and diplomatic authorities.

Family rift amidst the UAE detention case

Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly is said to have been detained since September 2024 after moving to the UAE in 2016 for private-sector work. Celina has been vehemently denying the allegations and has described the incident as “illegal abduction and detention.” She has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking consular access, legal assistance and urgent medical support. The court has ordered the MEA to appoint a nodal officer, coordinate with UAE authorities and ensure that the family receives updates.