Celina Jaitly’s ‘bhabhi’ alleges no help from actress as brother remains detained in UAE, family rift deepens

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, whose continued detention in the UAE has been a matter of concern for the actress, is embroiled in yet another controversy as a new dispute has erupted within their family. The family’s central dispute is over whether or not Celina Jaitly had acted quickly enough in her brother’s support. Charul Jaitly’s legal representative has stated that the actress did not provide help during the early stages of the UAE detention case. As a result of this assertion, the family has created a public rift, which has led to the matter being more closely scrutinized not just by the public but also by the legal and diplomatic authorities.
Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly is said to have been detained since September 2024 after moving to the UAE in 2016 for private-sector work. Celina has been vehemently denying the allegations and has described the incident as “illegal abduction and detention.” She has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking consular access, legal assistance and urgent medical support. The court has ordered the MEA to appoint a nodal officer, coordinate with UAE authorities and ensure that the family receives updates.
Charul’s lawyer informed that the family had once reached out to the actress with details of Vikrant’s situation approximately two years ago. They claim she neither facilitated nor informed them about the local legal options in the UAE. The lawyer further states that Celina was only involved in the Celina Jaitly brother's UAE detention issue after the incident became public and was taken to court, a statement that has divided the family sharply.
Meanwhile, Celina has on several occasions tweeted, telling the media how helpless and anguished she was that she couldn’t get hold of her brother and speak to him in the past 15 months or more, whereas Charul’s lawyer insists that the family had no knowledge about her court petition until it was disclosed in the media. Additionally, the lawyer contends that the family ought to have been informed, maintaining that openness might have been a key factor in the effort to help Vikrant.