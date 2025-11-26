Celina Jaitly says she was forced out of her home three weeks after childbirth

The couple’s marriage was established in 2010, when Peter began pressuring the actress to change the ownership of their home in Mumbai to him. During some of her weakest moments, such as the death of their infant baby in 2017 and when her parents passed away, she says that Peter forced her to give the house to him.

Celina alleges that Peter continually blocked her from working, leaving her financially dependent on him, despite her career in Bollywood and several years of professional experience before their marriage. As reported in the complaint, Celina also claims that the abuse became so severe that she had to leave their home in Austria at 4 am, returning to India while leaving behind her three children, who are currently living with Peter in Europe.

Celina is suing Peter for ₹50 crores as compensation for her lost revenue due to the alleged abuse and trauma, ₹10 lakh monthly for maintenance, for unrestricted access to her children, and for the return of her property, which she claims he has kept from her. She has publicly stated that she will fight for her honour as long as the case remains pending before the courts.