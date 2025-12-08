Deol family shares emotional tributes on Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary

Legendary actor Dharmendra would have turned 90 years old today. However, after being unwell for some time, the Bollywood icon breathed his last on November 24, 2025.

The Deol family members had not publicly announced the news of the actor's demise and the funeral took place with very close ones around. Today, on his first birth anniversary after his passing, Dharmendra's children and Hema Malini have poured their hearts into emotional tributes.

Esha, Bobby, Sunny Deol remember their father on his birth anniversary

Dharmendra's children from both his marriages with Prakash Kaur and iconic actor Hema Malini, have penned heartfelt notes as they expressed their grief of losing their father who was so dear to them.