Deol family shares emotional tributes on Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary

Legendary actor Dharmendra would have turned 90 years old today. However, after being unwell for some time, the Bollywood icon breathed his last on November 24, 2025.
The Deol family members had not publicly announced the news of the actor's demise and the funeral took place with very close ones around. Today, on his first birth anniversary after his passing, Dharmendra's children and Hema Malini have poured their hearts into emotional tributes.
Dharmendra's children from both his marriages with Prakash Kaur and iconic actor Hema Malini, have penned heartfelt notes as they expressed their grief of losing their father who was so dear to them.
Dharmendra and Hema's daughter, Esha Deol shared what it was like to lose her "strongest bond". She wrote, "To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one".
Esha went on to say that she will always carry her father deep inside her and treasure the "precious memories" before sharing how "painfully" she misses him. "I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do
I love you papa", Dharmendra's loving "Bittu", as he called Esha, wrote.
Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's younger son, actor Bobby Deol wrote a beautiful caption in his father's loving memory. The actor wrote that his father stood by them through thick and thin, staying true to his nature.
"Papa ho aap mere, Lekin Dharam ho aap hum sab ke. Proud to be yours.
Happy Birthday, my precious Papa. Love you forever and always", Bobby concluded.
Bobby Deol's older brother, Sunny Deol shared a sweet video where the father and son shared a special moment as they spent time in the mountains. In the video, Sunny is seen asking his father if he is enjoying himself to which Dharmendra says, "I'm really enjoying".
Captioning the video, Bobby wrote, "Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you".
Taking to social media, actor and wife of the late Dharmendra, Hema Malini shared some more snippets of the couple, as she paid an emotional tribute to her husband. Sharing some candid pictures, Hema wrote, "Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit".
Hema Malini added that she can never forget the "joyful memories" of their "life together" and after his passing, that is all she has been reliving. The actor added, "I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart".
Actor Abhay Deol, Dharmendra's nephew also paid a tribute to his uncle as he shared a picture from his childhood to honour the great actor on his birth anniversary. "Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, 'look at the light', and had the photographer click this pic", the actor recalled.
Abhay shared that he is waiting to hear the words from his uncle when they meet again.
