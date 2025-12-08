UAE Influencer Khalid Al Ameri is allegedly dating this Indian actress

After the beginning of 2024, Salama Mohamed, the Emirati entrepreneur and influencer, ex-wife of Khalid Al Ameri, made a public statement that their divorce had been legally finalised. The couple, who had been married for several years and have two sons, had become very popular online for their content related to parenting and modern family life. After the breakup, the UAE influencer, Khalid Al Ameri, chose to keep quiet about it and did not make any personal statements and kept his online content professional and non-speculative.

Besides the gossip about his personal life, Khalid Al Ameri’s career development in India is quite interesting. Since he has many Indian followers, he is going to make his Malayalam film debut, which is a bold step that shows how the boundary between digital creators and regional cinema is getting blurrier. His coming to the Malayalam industry is considered a case of influencer-driven casting and cross-cultural appeal.