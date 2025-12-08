Who is Kartik Aaryan's brother-in-law Tejashwi Singh?

Tejashwi Kumar Singh's Instagram tells us that he is an airline pilot. He has shared some snaps of himself while on duty besides some adorable pictures with Kritika.

Tejashwi's Instagram bio reads, "Mildly disturbed, occasionally offensive, always tasteful. Airline pilot".

Reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan's brother-in-law has been a pilot since 2022, and has been working with Air India. He has posted pictures of himself inside Air India aircraft on his social media, confirming the reports. With 146 Instagram posts so far, the pilot is quite active on social media. He even has almost 3000 followers on the platform, as of now.

Kartik Aryan's sister, Kritika Tiwari is a medical doctor. Her specialisation lies in hair transplant treatment. Kritika maintains a low profile on social media. She has adorable posts with her brother Kartik and has recently shared several moments from her dreamy wedding. The doctor boasts of 72.2K followers so far.

The magical moments from Kritika and Tejashwi's wedding have gone viral on social media and fans are loving the fun celebration full of music and dance. A particular moment that touched the fans was when Kritika walked down the aisle to a song from her brother's movie: Tera Yaar Hu Main.