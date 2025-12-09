Kiara Advani makes first public appearance after welcoming baby girl Saraayah

Kiara Advani appeared in front of the public nearly six months after the delivery. The actress, who gave birth earlier this year, was seen going out for a commercial shoot and thus became the instant talk among her fans and the paparazzi. The pictures and videos of the event were widely shared within no time, and a lot of people admired her peaceful nature and the obvious "new-mom glow."
On 28 February 2025, Kiara Advani declared her pregnancy with an emotionally charged and very simple post that displayed a pair of baby socks and the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon." Since that time, she has kept a low profile and has been predominantly away from public gatherings.
The couple welcomed their daughter on 15 July 2025. After the birth, the two kept everything under wraps, but on 28 November 2025, they revealed their baby's name by posting, "Introducing Saraayah Malhotra - our little bundle of love." A picture showed the tiny feet of the baby in white socks gently held by the parents, and they described her as "our divine blessing" and "our princess" in the caption.
Kiara, on her first walk outside after the birth of the child, kept things very simple and minimalistic. She attended in her denim shorts with a powdery-blue loose cotton shirt, and she wore very little makeup and kept the styling to a minimum. On the same day, Kiara gave a low-key update through social media–a snap of her feet in chunky sneakers with a caption, "Next chapter, more fire. Let's do this." The maternity leave, followed by a professional comeback, was hinted at through the post.
