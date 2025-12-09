Kiara Advani makes first public appearance after welcoming baby girl Saraayah

The couple welcomed their daughter on 15 July 2025. After the birth, the two kept everything under wraps, but on 28 November 2025, they revealed their baby's name by posting, "Introducing Saraayah Malhotra - our little bundle of love." A picture showed the tiny feet of the baby in white socks gently held by the parents, and they described her as "our divine blessing" and "our princess" in the caption.

Kiara, on her first walk outside after the birth of the child, kept things very simple and minimalistic. She attended in her denim shorts with a powdery-blue loose cotton shirt, and she wore very little makeup and kept the styling to a minimum. On the same day, Kiara gave a low-key update through social media–a snap of her feet in chunky sneakers with a caption, "Next chapter, more fire. Let's do this." The maternity leave, followed by a professional comeback, was hinted at through the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌post.