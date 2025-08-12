Are Kiara Advani and Kishore Kumar related? The answer might surprise you

One of Bollywood's leading and popular actress, Kiara Advani has an interesting family connection. The actress is linked to Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey. Many are unaware of her interesting family connection but the actress herself clarified her lineage and how she is connected to these legendary icons.
The Shershaah actress is the step great granddaughter of veteran actor Ashok Kumar and the grand niece of Saeed Jaffrey. Genevieve, her mother is the daughter of Hamid Jaffrey's brother from his first marriage. Hamid Jaffrey later remarried Bharati Ganguly who was Ashok Kumar's daughter.
In past, Kiara had spoken about her family history in an interview, "My nana, who is Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, married twice. My first nani (my mom’s mom) was a Britisher. Even though he was a Muslim, he divorced her to marry my second nani (Bharti Ganguly), who is Ashok Kumar’s daughter. While my first nani went travelling around the world, it was my second nani who raised my mom from when she was 13. While my nana died a few years back, my first nani is back in India and we are all one big, happy family."
The actress further clarified it by saying, “Basically, my grandfather got re-married and my nani (grandmother), who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them.”
Kiara is linked to two legendary icons of Indian cinema, while the relationship is by marriage rather than blood. Both Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar are legendary icons of Bollywood who has contributed tremendously to Indian and International films.
Kaira's revelation has offered fans insight into her family lineage and much lesser known fact about her. This makes the actress connected to golden era of Indian cinema and a fascinating chapter to her journey in Bollywood.
