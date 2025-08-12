Are Kiara Advani and Kishore Kumar related? The answer might surprise you

The Shershaah actress is the step great granddaughter of veteran actor Ashok Kumar and the grand niece of Saeed Jaffrey. Genevieve, her mother is the daughter of Hamid Jaffrey's brother from his first marriage. Hamid Jaffrey later remarried Bharati Ganguly who was Ashok Kumar's daughter.

In past, Kiara had spoken about her family history in an interview, "My nana, who is Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, married twice. My first nani (my mom’s mom) was a Britisher. Even though he was a Muslim, he divorced her to marry my second nani (Bharti Ganguly), who is Ashok Kumar’s daughter. While my first nani went travelling around the world, it was my second nani who raised my mom from when she was 13. While my nana died a few years back, my first nani is back in India and we are all one big, happy family."

The actress further clarified it by saying, “Basically, my grandfather got re-married and my nani (grandmother), who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them.”