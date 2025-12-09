Mohit Chauhan falls on stage mid-concert at AIIMS Bhopal, viral video sparks concern

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a live show, singer Mohit Chauhan fell from the stage at AIIMS Bhopal. His mishap caused anxiety among the people who attended the concert; thus, the medical team present there reacted promptly. The situation occurred at the “Retina 8.0” cultural event on December 7, 2025, when the artist was singing the song Nadaan Parindey from the movie Rockstar. It is said that the singer stumbled over a stage light that was nearest to the edge of the platform and, hence, he lost his balance and fell down as the band stopped playing abruptly.

Mohit Chauhan falls on stage during the AIIMS Bhopal concert

In the first instance, a handful of news reports judged the accident minor in terms of impact. After the short medical examination on stage, the singer raised his hand among the clapping people and assured them before he went on with the program. He performed the bulk of his well-known songs, such as Sadda Haq, Tum Se Hi, and Ilahi. The crowd applauded him for his decision to stay on until the end. There were no reports of any serious injuries from the incident.