Prem Chopra hospitalised after Aortic Stenosis diagnosis, son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares health update
Sharman Joshi, son-in-law of veteran actor Prem Chopra, disclosed that the actor was hospitalised in Mumbai after doctors found him to be suffering from Aortic Stenosis. Fans and followers of the actor became worried after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai in November 2025 due to health complications. Joshi further informed that Prem Chopra was given timely medical treatment and is now recovering steadily.
Sharman Joshi reacts to Prem Chopra's health issue
Sharman Joshi, in his message, said that Prem Chopra had a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) operation. This surgery is a method of treating severe Aortic Stenosis in old or high-risk patients without open-heart surgery. This operation changes the constricted aortic valve with a new one, and thus the patient recovers faster and easily.
Sharman Joshi updated the situation in a social media post that the 90-year-old actor was found to be severely suffering from Aortic Stenosis and had to be treated immediately. He reported that the diagnosis led to Prem Chopra's heart surgery through a minimal incision, and after that, his condition showed gradual progress. The disclosure not only explained why the actor had to be hospitalised but also eased the anxiety of his supporters.
Joshi expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses for their care and courtesy and mentioned that the operation went off without a hitch. He also mentioned that Prem Chopra was kept in the hospital for observation before going home, almost a week after the surgery. Along with the announcement, some pictures were also posted, which depict the veteran actor in good condition with his doctors and family members by his side.
Aortic Stenosis is a health problem that causes the narrowing of the aortic valve of the heart, and as a result, the blood flow is restricted. Symptoms that one may experience are pain in the chest, shortness of breath, weakness, and, eventually, heart failure if the disease is not treated.
