Prem Chopra hospitalised after Aortic Stenosis diagnosis, son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares health update

Sharman Joshi updated the situation in a social media post that the 90-year-old actor was found to be severely suffering from Aortic Stenosis and had to be treated immediately. He reported that the diagnosis led to Prem Chopra's heart surgery through a minimal incision, and after that, his condition showed gradual progress. The disclosure not only explained why the actor had to be hospitalised but also eased the anxiety of his supporters.

Joshi expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses for their care and courtesy and mentioned that the operation went off without a hitch. He also mentioned that Prem Chopra was kept in the hospital for observation before going home, almost a week after the surgery. Along with the announcement, some pictures were also posted, which depict the veteran actor in good condition with his doctors and family members by his side.

Aortic Stenosis is a health problem that causes the narrowing of the aortic valve of the heart, and as a result, the blood flow is restricted. Symptoms that one may experience are pain in the chest, shortness of breath, weakness, and, eventually, heart failure if the disease is not treated.