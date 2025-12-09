Rekha pushes fan asking for selfie at Mumbai airport, netizens says "Jaya Bachchan 2.0"

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ video of veteran actor Rekha went viral after the topic "Rekha pushes a fan at the airport" became a trending subject on the internet, showing how the star is physically pushing the fan aside at the Mumbai airport, who is seeking a selfie. The incident recorded on December 8, 2025, quickly spread across social platforms, and many users criticised the moment. As the day went on, the Rekha pushes fan at the airport controversy got louder.

Netizens started calling her “Jaya Bachchan 2.0”

The video, which is going around, shows that Rekha was leaving the airport with her manager when a female fan got close to her and asked for a selfie. The video shows the actor extending her hand and pushing the fan aside, and then, without any further interaction, she walks off. As the video of the incident spread, netizens started dubbing her “Jaya Bachchan 2.0,” which is a reference to the fellow veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, whose public interactions are known to be often stern. The fans' viral reaction to the event was prompt and eventually led to the occurrence being heavily discussed.