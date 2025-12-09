Rekha pushes fan asking for selfie at Mumbai airport, netizens says "Jaya Bachchan 2.0"

A video of veteran actor Rekha went viral after the topic "Rekha pushes a fan at the airport" became a trending subject on the internet, showing how the star is physically pushing the fan aside at the Mumbai airport, who is seeking a selfie. The incident recorded on December 8, 2025, quickly spread across social platforms, and many users criticised the moment. As the day went on, the Rekha pushes fan at the airport controversy got louder.
The video, which is going around, shows that Rekha was leaving the airport with her manager when a female fan got close to her and asked for a selfie. The video shows the actor extending her hand and pushing the fan aside, and then, without any further interaction, she walks off. As the video of the incident spread, netizens started dubbing her “Jaya Bachchan 2.0,” which is a reference to the fellow veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, whose public interactions are known to be often stern. The fans' viral reaction to the event was prompt and eventually led to the occurrence being heavily discussed.
Reports from the location narrate that, in contrast to her reaction, which was very sharp, Rekha was in a light-coloured top, dark trousers, a long black overlay, sunglasses, and sindoor - an outfit of sorts that did not match her reaction. After the pushing, her manager came to the rescue, and while Rekha walked towards her car, he took the fan's hand and led her away.
Divided sharply, social media responses were on two sides. On the one hand, there were people who condemned her conduct as something that could have been avoided, and that it was rude. On the other hand, there were people who came to her defence, saying that celebrities should be given personal space.