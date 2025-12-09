Sydney Sweeney opens up about plastic surgery rumours

Sydney did not mince her words and debunked all rumours head on. Further explaining why she hasn't undergone procedures, she said, "I am so scared of needles, you have no idea".

Replying to her on a lighter note, Amanda said that Sydney should call her so that give her "a little bit of Ativan" which will make her "excited". "But you don't need it yet", Amanda added.

To further build on her strong denial of any cosmetic procedures, Sydney Sweeney said that if she had undergone cosmetic surgery, her face would become "even". Amanda Seyfried wanted clarification to which Sydney shared that she had been involved in a wakeboarding accident as a child. Following the incident, she had to get 19 stitches and an uneven eye. The actor said that this was the only surgery she has had so far, and even that was for medical reasons.

Social media is full of images comparing Sydney Sweeney's older pictures to the current ones. Many have claimed that these pictures clearly suggest that the actor has had made changes to her face. Referring to such posts and trolls, Sydney said, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different...Everybody on social media’s insane".

The Housemaid a mystery thriller will release on January 2, 2026.