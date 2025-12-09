Terry Crews shares pic with Ranveer Singh, congratulates him on Dhurandhar

The surreal combination sent fans reeling, calling it the ultimate pop-culture plot twist. Social media was filled with comments. Many could not believe their eyes seeing the Star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine promote a massive Hindi movie. "This collab was not on anyone’s bingo,” one such user commented while another claimed that “Nah this ain't real. Terry Crews promoting Dhurandhar, what kind of multiverse are we living in.” Ranveer Singh made an appearance at the promotion event with his wife, Deepika Padukone, adding to the star-studded feel of the global event. This Terry–Ranveer crossover has definitely cemented its place as the week's most talked-about surprise moments.

The global recognition comes as Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its explosive run at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film posted a strong Day 1 collection of Rs 28.60 crore net in India, marking one of the strongest openings for a Hindi film this year. The action-packed drama, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan, has since shown considerable growth.

According to a report, Dhurandhar minted approximately Rs 43.00 crore India net across all languages by its third day. The worldwide gross for the film is reportedly soaring high as it has collected over Rs 100 crore net in India and over Rs 140 crore net worldwide. This is much-needed good news for the industry, as the positive word-of-mouth and appreciation for Ranveer Singh's intense new avatar have translated well into box office numbers.