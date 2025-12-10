Actor Kritika Kamra makes relationship with cricket host Gaurav Kapur official

Actor Kritika Kamra has just made her relationship with one of India’s most loved cricket hosts and content producers, Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official. The actress shared a set of warm, candid pictures from a cosy breakfast date with Gaurav, subtly confirming their romance that fans had been speculating about for months on social media platforms.
Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, writing only “breakfast with…”, a gentle nod to Gaurav Kapur’s massively popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series, known for its intimate conversations with India’s biggest sporting icons, has made Gaurav one of the most recognisable names in cricket entertainment.
The couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, looked relaxed and happy in the photos, a rare glimpse into their otherwise private equation. With this post, Kritika has officially taken the relationship public. While neither of them has spoken openly about their relationship until now, the post marks a sweet new chapter for the two, confirming what many had sensed already.
The photographs, shared on Kritika’s Instagram feed, showed the couple enjoying a meal outdoors, bathed in natural light. In one picture, they are seen smiling at each other, while in another, they appear engrossed in conversation, laughing at something off-camera. Kritika’s effortless style was on display, with her wearing a simple yet chic outfit, while Gaurav sported a casual look, adding to the relaxed vibe of the pictures.
The comments section of Kritika’s post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends alike, expressing their happiness for the couple. Many followers also pointed out the subtle genius of the caption, acknowledging Gaurav’s popular show while keeping the announcement personal and understated.
This public display of affection comes after months of speculation, fueled by the couple’s frequent sightings together at various events and their interactions on social media. While they had not explicitly confirmed their relationship, the clues were there for those who were looking.
Their fans and the media have long admired Gaurav for his work in the cricket space, especially Breakfast with Champions, which offers viewers an insider’s perspective on the lives and careers of cricketing legends. His easygoing personality and insightful interviews have made the show a huge success. Kritika, on the other hand, has made a name for herself in the entertainment world, and her fans have been following her career closely, making her relationship with Gaurav a topic of much interest and excitement. This announcement marks a significant moment for the couple as they step into the public eye together.