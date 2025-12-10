Actor Kritika Kamra makes relationship with cricket host Gaurav Kapur official

The photographs, shared on Kritika’s Instagram feed, showed the couple enjoying a meal outdoors, bathed in natural light. In one picture, they are seen smiling at each other, while in another, they appear engrossed in conversation, laughing at something off-camera. Kritika’s effortless style was on display, with her wearing a simple yet chic outfit, while Gaurav sported a casual look, adding to the relaxed vibe of the pictures.

The comments section of Kritika’s post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends alike, expressing their happiness for the couple. Many followers also pointed out the subtle genius of the caption, acknowledging Gaurav’s popular show while keeping the announcement personal and understated.

This public display of affection comes after months of speculation, fueled by the couple’s frequent sightings together at various events and their interactions on social media. While they had not explicitly confirmed their relationship, the clues were there for those who were looking.

Their fans and the media have long admired Gaurav for his work in the cricket space, especially Breakfast with Champions, which offers viewers an insider’s perspective on the lives and careers of cricketing legends. His easygoing personality and insightful interviews have made the show a huge success. Kritika, on the other hand, has made a name for herself in the entertainment world, and her fans have been following her career closely, making her relationship with Gaurav a topic of much interest and excitement. This announcement marks a significant moment for the couple as they step into the public eye together.