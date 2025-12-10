Dua Lipa’s sister Rina Lipa to make film debut

The forthcoming film pays homage to great gangster classics including Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Gentlemen. Tomi May, Christina Gkioka, Bradley Turner and Sasha Latoya will also feature in the upcoming movie, which is set to arrive on UK digital January 19, courtesy of Miracle Media.

The film tells the story of low-level scammers Ant (Cook) and Dick (Weldon), who cross vicious London gangster Emery (May). Following the life-changing move, the pair of crooks are reluctantly recruited into Emery’s dark and dangerous world of criminal activity. Rina’s alter-ego Scarlett is one of Emery’s ruthless crew members, who use Ant and Dick as pawns in their criminal activity.

However, the pair end up fleeing to Greece when one of the mob winds up dead. The Lipas are no strangers to movie roles, as Dua previously appeared as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in 2023. And last year, Dua transformed into the lethal spy character LaGrange in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, which also featured Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Bryan Cranston. A Gangster's Life is set to stream on January 19 from Miracle Media.