All we know about Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new A24 film "The Drama"

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new film, The Drama, has become a hot topic among A24’s next big releases, following the official first look and the unveiling of details about an unconventional marketing campaign. The romantic drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, stars the twosome as a couple getting ready for their marriage when a shocking discovery, just a few days before the wedding, threatens to tear their relationship apart. Right now, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on April 3, 2026.
The first look poster for The Drama, featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, was released yesterday and reveals a grainy, warm, close-up photo of the actors, which seems deliberately unpretentious and not factory-shined. We catch Zendaya putting on what appears to be a ring for engagement, thus strengthening the film's main theme of love barely surviving the breaking point. The minimalist design is in line with A24’s signature marketing style and was, therefore, immediately picked up for intense discussion by social platform users.
With director and writer Kristoffer Borgli, known for his psychologically intricate narratives, as the film's creative force, A24 and Square Peg are the producers. Besides, the cast features Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Michael Abbott Jr., and Sydney Lemmon. It is said that the production aired its engines in the last quarter of 2024, and filming went down in the U.K., Boston, and Louisiana, thereby giving the story of the urban relationship drama a real-world backdrop.
It is said that filming kicked off in the U.K. in October 2024, with shoots there in Boston and Louisiana as well (local reporting/production filings). Near-final cuts of the film have been shown to the industry, and the response has been strong, with early buzz.