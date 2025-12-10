All we know about Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new A24 film "The Drama"

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new film, The Drama, has become a hot topic among A24’s next big releases, following the official first look and the unveiling of details about an unconventional marketing campaign. The romantic drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, stars the twosome as a couple getting ready for their marriage when a shocking discovery, just a few days before the wedding, threatens to tear their relationship apart. Right now, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on April 3, 2026.

The first look of The Drama goes viral due to the unique marketing strategy

The first look poster for The Drama, featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, was released yesterday and reveals a grainy, warm, close-up photo of the actors, which seems deliberately unpretentious and not factory-shined. We catch Zendaya putting on what appears to be a ring for engagement, thus strengthening the film's main theme of love barely surviving the breaking point. The minimalist design is in line with A24’s signature marketing style and was, therefore, immediately picked up for intense discussion by social platform users.