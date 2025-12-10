Zubeen Garg posthumously awarded Doctor of Literature, sister accepts honour at convocation

Zubeen Garg has been posthumously honoured with a Doctor of Literature degree by Cotton University, which shows once again the extent of the late singer-composer's influence in the cultural and musical landscape of Assam. The honorary D.Litt degree was conferred at the university's fourth convocation, and the award was accepted by Garg's sister, who greatly moved everyone present at the ceremony. The award recognized his long career in music, social expression, and regional identity.
According to Cotton University officials, the decision to issue an honorary degree to Garg was an indication of his extraordinary impact on language and literature through his lyrics and music that not only were of a high standard but also went beyond geographical boundaries. Zubeen Garg was one of the most prominent figures in Assamese culture, and she was always consistent in her use of her platform to focus on societal issues, regional pride, and emotional storytelling. His songs became cultural markers across generations, earning him an unparalleled following in Northeast India.
The news was greeted with a standing ovation by members of the academic staff and the rest of the audience, including dignitaries and students. The administrators of the university declared that the award was a testament to the significant influence Zubeen had beyond the field of entertainment, suggesting that he was the one who had created the present-day cultural awareness of Assamese. His sister found the occasion very emotional and emphasized that the award is a form of institutional recognition of a life committed to art and people.
In addition to the music, the honour was also deeply significant in light of what happened to Zubeen Garg after he passed away in September 2025. When she accepted the award, his sister said that the family was still waiting for a clear conclusion from the official investigation and that acknowledging his work does not lessen the need for accountability.
Zubeen Garg died in September 2025 (reported as 19 September 2025) in Singapore after an accident while scuba-diving; his death triggered widespread tributes and state-level mourning in Assam. Eventually, he was cremated with state honours and many large public memorials were held.
He was a singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, actor and cultural figure widely regarded as one of Assam’s most influential musicians. Over his multi-decade career, he recorded songs in many languages, worked across film and popular music (including Bollywood hits such as Ya Ali), and was a prominent public figure in the Northeast.