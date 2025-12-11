Priyanka Chopra wraps up whirlwind 12-hour Mumbai visit, teases return in 2026

Global star Priyanka Chopra made a brief but buzzing stop in Mumbai, packing an entire trip’s energy into just 12 hours.

Priyanka Chopra visits Mumbai

The actress, who shot with star comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4, took to Instagram to share glimpses from her whirlwind visit.

It featured a video of the actress getting dolled up for the show, meeting Kapil in the vanity van, posing for the paparazzis, clicking selfies with fans and before sitting in the car she wished everyone a “Happy New Year”. The video concluded with the actress saying that she doesn’t want to go as it is such a “long flight” back to New York.

The actress in the caption mentioned that Mumbai “always raises the bar,” adding that she’s ready to match its pace every single time. “Mumbai always raises the bar. I raise it right back. Jald phir Mulaquat hogi…See you in 2026 #whirlwind,” she wrote as the caption.