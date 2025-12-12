Alia Bhatt’s viral festival moment: Actor responds to Pakistani fan at Red Sea Gala

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fan from Pakistan asked Alia Bhatt if she would ever come to Pakistan at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Alia did not simply say yes or no but she said that she goes "wherever work calls" indicating that her professional commitments guide her visits, which was a very diplomatic answer and was shared by many people in their online conversations.

Alia Bhatt is in the spotlight again, as she interacts with a Pakistani fan

The conversation took place during a panel or a casual meet-up at the festival, with the presence of the figures of the international cinema industry. Alia’s answer showed that she is career-oriented, and at the same time, she is a world traveller as well, but without actually saying that she is going to any particular place. Alia Bhatt’s response to a fan from Pakistan asking about her visit to the country went viral and talked about how quickly such incidents can gain attention not only locally but also globally.