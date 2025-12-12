Alia Bhatt’s viral festival moment: Actor responds to Pakistani fan at Red Sea Gala

A fan from Pakistan asked Alia Bhatt if she would ever come to Pakistan at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Alia did not simply say yes or no but she said that she goes "wherever work calls" indicating that her professional commitments guide her visits, which was a very diplomatic answer and was shared by many people in their online conversations.
The conversation took place during a panel or a casual meet-up at the festival, with the presence of the figures of the international cinema industry. Alia’s answer showed that she is career-oriented, and at the same time, she is a world traveller as well, but without actually saying that she is going to any particular place. Alia Bhatt’s response to a fan from Pakistan asking about her visit to the country went viral and talked about how quickly such incidents can gain attention not only locally but also globally.
Also, the matter was very important because Alia was being honoured at the festival. She got the Golden Globe Horizon Award, which is a recognition of her growing influence in the world of cinema, besides her contributions to Indian and other international films. The festival’s organisers not only pointed out her success but also mentioned that the award is a reminder of the power of cinema to unite different cultural horizons.
Alia had several eye-catching style moments throughout the event. She made one red carpet look that people would talk about for a long time with a vintage 1955 Pierre Balmain black lace gown that brought back the old-Hollywood glamour era, simple makeup and a very thin diamond choker completed the look. The night she was given the Golden Globe Horizon Award, the ceremony was also graced by her wearing a streamy butter-yellow Elie Saab gown with floral prints and glittering parts. She wore bronzed glam makeup, and her hair was softly curled; both of these outfits and looks were perfect to show her style credentials on an international level.
