Gangnam Style star PSY under scrutiny in prescription drug probe

South Korean rapper PSY, who became a global phenomenon with his massive hit single, Gangnam Style in 2012, is currently being probed by police authorities in Seoul for allegedly taking prescription drugs illegally. A search and seizure operation at P Nation, the rapper’s music agency, took place on December 4 at the Seodaemun Police Station.
The issue relates to accusations that PSY took psychotropic drugs, including Xanax and Stilnox, which are prescribed for people suffering from anxiety and depression as well as insomnia. According to South Korean law, these particular drugs have to be dispensed after a direct PSYconsultation because they have a high possibility of addiction. It is also understood that police believe that these drugs were fetched on behalf of PSY either by his manager or some other agents. A professor at a university hospital has also been questioned for giving these prescriptions without adhering to proper procedures.
A statement issued by P Nation explained that they have been cooperating with the authorities and added, “We will take all necessary steps, as per legal procedures, moving forward.”
Nevertheless, it should be pointed out that the organization has vehemently debunked allegations involving any form of drug abuse and illegal activity. On behalf of the Gangnam Style hit-maker, it was clarified that PSY suffers from an actual medical diagnosis involving a sleep disorder.
Although emphasising, “There was no proxy prescription involved,” they clarified that PSY initially resorted to remote consultations because of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the practice because he had a very tight schedule. P Nation recognised the problem of negligence on their end in continuing with remote consultations beyond the pandemic but reiterated that the artist “did not misuse these prescriptions” and also that he “did note obtain them under someone else’s name.”
The hospital involved has refused to make any comments with regards to the issue due to an ongoing investigation, but the attending physician who was involved believes that there was no issue as the consultations performed were done within medical standards.
As things progress, he becomes a focus of intense scrutiny as a global pop icon, and so again he places efforts firmly on the dilemmas surrounding medical and legal considerations that stars have on a daily basis.