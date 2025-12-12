Gangnam Style star PSY under scrutiny in prescription drug probe

South Korean rapper PSY, who became a global phenomenon with his massive hit single, Gangnam Style in 2012, is currently being probed by police authorities in Seoul for allegedly taking prescription drugs illegally. A search and seizure operation at P Nation, the rapper’s music agency, took place on December 4 at the Seodaemun Police Station.

The issue relates to accusations that PSY took psychotropic drugs, including Xanax and Stilnox, which are prescribed for people suffering from anxiety and depression as well as insomnia. According to South Korean law, these particular drugs have to be dispensed after a direct PSYconsultation because they have a high possibility of addiction. It is also understood that police believe that these drugs were fetched on behalf of PSY either by his manager or some other agents. A professor at a university hospital has also been questioned for giving these prescriptions without adhering to proper procedures.

A statement issued by P Nation explained that they have been cooperating with the authorities and added, “We will take all necessary steps, as per legal procedures, moving forward.”