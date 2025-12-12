Clear flavours and an agave-led bar define this new addition to Bandra

Mezcalita’s Bandra outpost arrives with purpose. The team behind the Churchgate original has built a space that fits neatly into Pali Hill while keeping its Mexican identity front and centre. The façade, styled after a colonial Mexican home, stands out without overwhelming the street. Inside, the design relies on colour, handmade details and simple visual cues from Mexican culture—murals of hummingbirds, a wall of Milagros hearts and cane lamps that cast a warm, even light. It feels approachable and thoughtfully assembled.

The menu covers a wide sweep of Mexican comfort cooking

The opening snacks—chips with dips, loaded nachos and a Chile-forward variation—set a relaxed tone. They are built for sharing and arrive without fuss. The Antojitos section brings in familiar street-style items. Tempura coated in habanero dressing carries a clear punch, the grilled corn is seasoned well, and the stuffed potatoes deliver a convincing combination of crisp edges and soft centres.