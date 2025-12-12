Clear flavours and an agave-led bar define this new addition to Bandra

Mezcalita’s Bandra outpost arrives with purpose. The team behind the Churchgate original has built a space that fits neatly into Pali Hill while keeping its Mexican identity front and centre. The façade, styled after a colonial Mexican home, stands out without overwhelming the street. Inside, the design relies on colour, handmade details and simple visual cues from Mexican culture—murals of hummingbirds, a wall of Milagros hearts and cane lamps that cast a warm, even light. It feels approachable and thoughtfully assembled.
The opening snacks—chips with dips, loaded nachos and a Chile-forward variation—set a relaxed tone. They are built for sharing and arrive without fuss. The Antojitos section brings in familiar street-style items. Tempura coated in habanero dressing carries a clear punch, the grilled corn is seasoned well, and the stuffed potatoes deliver a convincing combination of crisp edges and soft centres.
Tacos remain a highlight. They are hand-pressed, served as single pieces, and offer enough variety to encourage mixing and matching. The fillings are straightforward, well-seasoned and portioned sensibly. Burritos follow the same approach: hearty, tightly wrapped and strong on flavour. The tortas stand out thanks to the house-baked Telera bread, which gives each sandwich structure and a noticeable freshness. Vegetarian dishes are handled with attention rather than as an afterthought—the portobello and avocado burger, the vegetable burrito and the cottage cheese chilaquiles torta all hold their own.
The larger plates are built for diners who want something more substantial. Fideo Seco arrives with a clean smoky note; Flautas Ahogadas are crisp and evenly sauced; the 24-hour pork ribs are tender and supported by a sensible set of sides—potatoes, creamy corn and cabbage salad. Desserts stay classic. The Tres Leches has a balanced sweetness and the churros are fried well, with a light interior and a cinnamon coating.
The bar programme is one of the restaurant’s strongest features. The cocktail list focuses on agave spirits, with a dedicated section inspired by the stages of tequila production. The drinks favour clarity of flavour over theatrics. Mezcal with black rice and pistachio, tequila with cactus and charred pepper, and a peanut butter–washed mezcal serve as examples of the team’s approach: controlled, flavour-led and consistent. The classics remain dependable, particularly the Cha-Chinga and the bright, sparkling Oaxaca to Osaka. Larger groups tend to gravitate toward the Margarita Towers, and the Agua Frescas and Horchata offer good options for non-drinkers.
Mezcalita Bandra works because it keeps things focused—good cooking, a strong bar, and an atmosphere that suits casual dinners as well as longer evenings. It brings a clear point of view to Bandra without overcomplicating the experience.