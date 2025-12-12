Electric wanderlust on an e-scooter

The Odysee Sun stands out as a premium electric scooter from a brand that has established itself in the market over time. This latest model promises to provide even more comfort for family use. Let’s explore what it can offer for potential buyers.

The Odysee Sun is a new take on an e-scooter

The scooter presents a familiar wide apron design, showcasing a solid build quality and a polished finish. Its aesthetic appeal is enhanced by intricate detailing, subtle carbon-fibre accents, and a distinctive tail-lamp that catches the eye. One of the scooter's standout features is its impressive lighting system, which comprises LED daytime running lights (DRLs), primary LED lights, and projector units to ensure exceptional visibility and beam spread. Primarily aimed at the private commercial sector, such as local delivery services, the Odysee Sun is also a good fit for individual buyers who often need to transport luggage for local office or shop visits.

Practicality takes centre stage with a spacious flat footboard designed to hold significant luggage. Additionally, the under-seat storage is notably generous, offering an impressive 32-litres of space. In response to customer feedback, the addition of a factory-fitted backrest for passengers has been incorporated, significantly boosting comfort and safety during rides.