Electric wanderlust on an e-scooter

The Odysee Sun stands out as a premium electric scooter from a brand that has established itself in the market over time. This latest model promises to provide even more comfort for family use. Let’s explore what it can offer for potential buyers.
The scooter presents a familiar wide apron design, showcasing a solid build quality and a polished finish. Its aesthetic appeal is enhanced by intricate detailing, subtle carbon-fibre accents, and a distinctive tail-lamp that catches the eye. One of the scooter's standout features is its impressive lighting system, which comprises LED daytime running lights (DRLs), primary LED lights, and projector units to ensure exceptional visibility and beam spread. Primarily aimed at the private commercial sector, such as local delivery services, the Odysee Sun is also a good fit for individual buyers who often need to transport luggage for local office or shop visits.
Practicality takes centre stage with a spacious flat footboard designed to hold significant luggage. Additionally, the under-seat storage is notably generous, offering an impressive 32-litres of space. In response to customer feedback, the addition of a factory-fitted backrest for passengers has been incorporated, significantly boosting comfort and safety during rides.
The braking system is visually appealing, equipped with large, superbike-inspired discs complemented by striking yellow calipers. The electric motor is directly mounted onto the rear wheel, featuring a charging point for the main battery along with a USB port for charging devices. The instrument cluster, while functional, is basic, only displaying battery levels and riding modes without a dedicated range indicator.
Powered by a 2,500-watt electric motor and a 2.9 kWh battery, the scooter offers three riding modes with Mode 3 allowing for maximum performance and a top speed of 70 km/h. The acceleration is brisk, making it suitable for urban commutes. Modes 1 and 2 provide lower power outputs, making them ideal for local deliveries in compliance with speed regulations. Users can expect a range of about 90 kms, potentially reaching up to 100 kms under ideal conditions, which is adequate for urban commuting. Charging is efficient, requiring approximately four hours to-go from 20% to full capacity.
Handling is satisfactory, although an ergonomic quirk emerges from the battery placement under the footboard, resulting in a slightly raised knee position while riding. The ride quality leans towards a firmer feel, which can be attributed to the engineering design that accommodates the battery’s weight. While this may not deliver an exceptionally comfortable ride, it remains acceptable for most users.
Overall, the Odysee Sun is priced competitively, offering solid value for money. It effectively blends an attractive design with practical features, making it a strong contender in its category.
Priced at ₹81,000 ex-showroom onwards
Story by Mohit Soni
