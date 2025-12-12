Shakira's emotional moment in Argentina as son Milan and Sasha join her on stage

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop at Buenos Aires, Shakira gave one of the most unforgettable emotional moments of her Argentine concert. Her sons Milan and Sasha unexpectedly came on stage to sing “Acróstico”, the deeply touching ballad that she wrote as a tribute to her children. The Shakira emotional moment in Argentina was literally the Shakira emotional moment in Argentina; a second that the audience exploded with joy as Milan and Sasha went up there to their mother, and the show turned into a family party.

Shakira's emotional moment in Argentina during the performance

The unplanned event took place at Vélez Sarsfield Stadium. After that, the spectators’ huge screens showed first the photos of her sons and then the boys appeared on stage wearing the same light-blue suits and white sneakers to meet their mom and sing with her to loud applause. This brief performance for the children became a nice surprise for the audience, as a reflection of not only their talent but also the strong family bond that they share with their mother.