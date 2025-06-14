Shakira cancels San Antonio concert last minute, disappointed fans call it ‘unacceptable’

According to the portal who are selling Shakira's concert ticket, the last-minute cancellation was due to a "structural issue" affecting the stage setup. “Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues,” the statement read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.” Attendees were told to expect more information via email.

Shakira also addressed the issue directly, explaining the cancellation in an emotional statement. “To perform in each city, we rely on a third party for the stage infrastructure. I am so sad to inform you that due to a structural issue with a truss provided by this company, we are being forced to reschedule the San Antonio show originally planned for June 13,” she wrote. Shakira further revealed that following a similar issue in Boston, she had demanded a full reevaluation by a new engineering team, who had guaranteed the structure was safe. “I am devastated and heartbroken. The show will resume in Houston on Monday, and I’m actively trying to find a solution to reschedule San Antonio in the coming days.”