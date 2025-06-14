Shakira cancels San Antonio concert last minute, disappointed fans call it ‘unacceptable’

Shakira left fans heartbroken and frustrated after abruptly canceling her Friday night concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The cancellation came just 30 minutes before the scheduled start time, leaving thousands of fans, many of whom had been waiting for hours in long queues under the sweltering Texas heat, deeply disappointed.
According to the portal who are selling Shakira's concert ticket, the last-minute cancellation was due to a "structural issue" affecting the stage setup. “Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues,” the statement read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.” Attendees were told to expect more information via email.
Shakira also addressed the issue directly, explaining the cancellation in an emotional statement. “To perform in each city, we rely on a third party for the stage infrastructure. I am so sad to inform you that due to a structural issue with a truss provided by this company, we are being forced to reschedule the San Antonio show originally planned for June 13,” she wrote. Shakira further revealed that following a similar issue in Boston, she had demanded a full reevaluation by a new engineering team, who had guaranteed the structure was safe. “I am devastated and heartbroken. The show will resume in Houston on Monday, and I’m actively trying to find a solution to reschedule San Antonio in the coming days.”
Despite the artist’s transparency, many fans took to social media to vent their frustration, criticising the lack of timely communication. One user on X wrote, “Shakira canceled her San Antonio show 30 minutes before it started. This is unacceptable. Do it two days before, not as the concert begins.” Another added, “People waited over 90 minutes in the heat. Some passed out. Fans spent money and time to be there. This can’t keep happening.”
The unexpected cancellation has sparked a broader conversation about concert planning, artiste responsibility, and fan experience.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.