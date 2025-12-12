Who is Milana Vayntrub? Actor sold private pictures to raise $500,000 for LA wildfire victims

Milana gained recognition and became a known face during her three-year stint with the campaign. The advertising campaign ran till 2017.

However, the 38-year-old media personality opened up about her massive contribution to the LA wildfire victims on December 8, 2025. On Instagram, Milana shared that she shared private pictures to raise the big amount.

To start it off, she raised $170,000 to help Bridget, a single mother to a specially abled child, who lived in Los Angeles and was affected by the catastrophe. Milana's contribution gave Bridget access medical aid for herself and her child and also get car, clothes and housing.

Talking about how she started the initiative, she said on Instagram, "I had this full on crazy idea for an experiment. After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash...So I offered exclusive pics in exchange for donations to a single mom's GoFundMe. You showed up".

After her initial success, she continued with her effort to help other victims. Milana Vayntrub raised more than $350,000 in a week's time by sharing her intimate pictures on OnlyPhilanthropy, a platform operated by her.

Milana shared her success with her Instagram followers sharing, "We’ve raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let’s grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in".

Though unconventional, Milana Vayntrub's effort were genuine and helped several victims get back up on their feet. Many have come out in her support, commending her dedication to help those in dire need during times of crisis.