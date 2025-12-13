5 things to know about 50 Cent’s long-time friendship with Eminem

Eminem played a pivotal part in launching 50 Cent’s mainstream career after hearing his 2002 mixtape Guess Who’s Back? and helping to secure a deal that placed him on Shady Records and connected him with Dr Dre. That introduction led directly to the breakout success of Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
Their relationship began as artist and champion. Eminem endorsed 50 Cent openly at a time when the latter’s past and reputation made major labels wary. The endorsement produced collaborations that blended Eminem’s platform with 50 Cent’s streetwise persona, creating a potent commercial mix.
Artistic chemistry followed commercial support. Tracks such as Patiently Waiting showcased how their voices and styles complemented one another, helping both artists reach new audiences and bolstering the G-Unit movement.
Personal loyalty has been visible over the years. Public moments such as Eminem’s appearances at 50 Cent events and speeches at honours underline a friendship that has endured through industry rivalries and shifting fortunes. Both artists have spoken warmly about mutual trust and long-term loyalty.
Their partnership shaped careers beyond music. The early backing from Eminem and Dr Dre created opportunities in film, television and business for 50 Cent, while Eminem benefited from association with a rising star who energised the hip-hop market in the early 2000s. Their story is one of mutual uplift that has lasted for decades.