5 things to know about 50 Cent’s long-time friendship with Eminem

Artistic chemistry followed commercial support. Tracks such as Patiently Waiting showcased how their voices and styles complemented one another, helping both artists reach new audiences and bolstering the G-Unit movement.

Personal loyalty has been visible over the years. Public moments such as Eminem’s appearances at 50 Cent events and speeches at honours underline a friendship that has endured through industry rivalries and shifting fortunes. Both artists have spoken warmly about mutual trust and long-term loyalty.

Their partnership shaped careers beyond music. The early backing from Eminem and Dr Dre created opportunities in film, television and business for 50 Cent, while Eminem benefited from association with a rising star who energised the hip-hop market in the early 2000s. Their story is one of mutual uplift that has lasted for decades.