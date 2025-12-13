Akshay Kumar joins viral meme trend, jokes about ‘Discovering’ Akshaye Khanna

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the viral Dhurandhar reel that led to a slew of memes jokingly crediting Akshay Kumar for "discovering" the actor, Akshay Kumar has officially joined the meme frenzy surrounding Akshaye Khanna. The Akshay Kumar discovers Akshaye Khanna meme got a lot of attention when users on the internet went back to the scenes of the movie Tees Maar Khan and humorously connected the overacting of Akshay's character to the sudden rise of Khanna on the internet. With the rise of the joke, which included the endless floods of clips showcasing the stellar performance of Akshaye Khanna on social media, Akshay Kumar came up with a witty retort, which further helped in spreading the trend.

The meme fuelled the Dhurandhar craze even more

Akshay Kumar responded to the trend in a very funny manner that is typical of him. He made a funny, somewhat sarcastic remark saying that he had "never been arrogant" in the matter of discovering Akshaye Khanna, when replying to fans online. Not only that, but also the response was a sort of a catalyst as it was picked up by meme accounts and fan pages that flooded the internet with images and edits which combine scenes from old films with the new visuals of Dhurandhar. The conversation here is about how the celebrities' engagement in internet humour can be a natural way of extending the film's popularity.