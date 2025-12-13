Akshay Kumar joins viral meme trend, jokes about ‘Discovering’ Akshaye Khanna

After the viral Dhurandhar reel that led to a slew of memes jokingly crediting Akshay Kumar for "discovering" the actor, Akshay Kumar has officially joined the meme frenzy surrounding Akshaye Khanna. The Akshay Kumar discovers Akshaye Khanna meme got a lot of attention when users on the internet went back to the scenes of the movie Tees Maar Khan and humorously connected the overacting of Akshay's character to the sudden rise of Khanna on the internet. With the rise of the joke, which included the endless floods of clips showcasing the stellar performance of Akshaye Khanna on social media, Akshay Kumar came up with a witty retort, which further helped in spreading the trend.
Akshay Kumar responded to the trend in a very funny manner that is typical of him. He made a funny, somewhat sarcastic remark saying that he had "never been arrogant" in the matter of discovering Akshaye Khanna, when replying to fans online. Not only that, but also the response was a sort of a catalyst as it was picked up by meme accounts and fan pages that flooded the internet with images and edits which combine scenes from old films with the new visuals of Dhurandhar. The conversation here is about how the celebrities' engagement in internet humour can be a natural way of extending the film's popularity.
The essential point of the joke is the comeback of Akshaye Khanna on social media that no one expected. In the clips of Dhurandhar, his gripping presence on screen and simple dance moves have been turned into clips for sharing, and that too surprises the young crowd who have not seen his previous work. While the praise was going on, the fans of the throwback movies, such as Tees Maar Khan, resorted to a new way of showing their love, and they went on to put Akshay Kumar in their remix videos, thus thanking him for "introducing" Khanna to the nation.
The trend has not only been a source of laughs but also a revival of interest in the acting skills of Akshaye Khanna and the roles he has chosen over the years.
