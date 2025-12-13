Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from Daayra as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film Daayra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Meghna Gulzar with a heartfelt post

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, as she sent her best wishes to director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. In the pictures, the director-actress duo can be seen in action, as Meghna briefs the actress, and also poses with her.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. ‘Daayra’ is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar, and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts”.