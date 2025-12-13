Lauren Gottlieb buys dream house in Mumbai, marks new chapter With Griha Pravesh ceremony

Lauren Gottlieb purchases a dream house in Mumbai, a landmark, personal, and emotional moment for the dancer-actor who has been living creatively in the city for a long time. The ABCD star has recently relocated to her new Andheri home and held a traditional Griha Pravesh ceremony, which shows her deep connection with India. Lauren Gottlieb purchases a dream house in Mumbai while she is re-evaluating her personal and professional life and is still deciding to make a home in the city that made her career.
The Andheri flat is presently undergoing interior work, where Lauren is very much a part of the decision-making process to make the place a true reflection of her and her artistic side. Right after the possession, she organised a Griha Pravesh puja and mentioned that the ritual was like a call for peace, prosperity and positive vibes. The event was a living proof of her strong faith in the Indian culture - a bond that she had deepened with every one of her Bollywood projects.
Lauren made a choice to live in Mumbai permanently and yet live an internationally geared lifestyle. Lauren, after tying the knot with London-based creative director Tobias Jones earlier this year, had been living between different countries. A purchase of real estate in Mumbai is a sign of intention, and that is to keep on working in India and, at the same time, be able to lead a stable life.
Lauren’s story of India began over ten years ago, with her debut performance in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, and later she became the face of dance reality shows and globally known platforms. The choice made by her to live in Mumbai is a reaffirmation of her promise to the industry that awarded her both creatively and personally.
