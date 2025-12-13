Lauren Gottlieb buys dream house in Mumbai, marks new chapter With Griha Pravesh ceremony

Lauren​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Gottlieb purchases a dream house in Mumbai, a landmark, personal, and emotional moment for the dancer-actor who has been living creatively in the city for a long time. The ABCD star has recently relocated to her new Andheri home and held a traditional Griha Pravesh ceremony, which shows her deep connection with India. Lauren Gottlieb purchases a dream house in Mumbai while she is re-evaluating her personal and professional life and is still deciding to make a home in the city that made her career.

Lauren Gottlieb welcomes a new phase of life

The Andheri flat is presently undergoing interior work, where Lauren is very much a part of the decision-making process to make the place a true reflection of her and her artistic side. Right after the possession, she organised a Griha Pravesh puja and mentioned that the ritual was like a call for peace, prosperity and positive vibes. The event was a living proof of her strong faith in the Indian culture - a bond that she had deepened with every one of her Bollywood projects.