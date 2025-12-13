Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Gains 30lb in Six Months
Chelsea Lazkani, who appears on Selling Sunset, has spoken openly about gaining roughly 30 pounds (about 13.6kg) over a six-month period and described the foods that helped her do it. In a TikTok post she said a fortified, calorie-dense oatmeal formed the backbone of her plan — prepared with milk, sugar, raisins, nuts, shredded coconut and a stick of butter — which she ate twice daily in addition to her usual meals.
The disclosure follows months of public commentary about her changing appearance. Lazkani said she felt depleted and “unhappy and unhealthy” when she was thinner, and that increasing her intake improved energy and mood. She also addressed speculation about cosmetic procedures, insisting the fuller look is down to natural weight change and lighter makeup rather than surgical alteration.
From a clinical viewpoint, the scale of that gain implies a sustained calorie surplus. NHS guidance suggests adults aiming to increase weight might begin by adding roughly 300–500 calories a day and favour nutrient-rich choices, while dietetic services recommend including protein and micronutrients so added mass is healthier and muscle is preserved. Rapid changes are best planned with professional input to avoid adverse effects from large amounts of saturated fat or sugar.
Lazkani’s candidness has provoked a mixed online reaction. Supporters praised her for rejecting tight beauty standards; critics questioned the method and long-term health implications. The episode highlights how weight and wellbeing are easily conflated in public discourse, and how social-media audiences often prioritise appearance over context. In response, several UK nutrition experts have urged nuance: weight restoration can be therapeutic after periods of undernourishment, but should be balanced and supervised.
Whatever one’s view, the story maps a familiar pattern in celebrity culture: personal health choices become public stories, and the person at the centre must manage both bodily change and the conversation that follows.