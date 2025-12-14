Arjun Rampal engagement confirmed: Actor reveals proposal to Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are engaged! The Dhurandhar star let the cat out of the bag during Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, Chapter 2, where the couple talked very openly about love, commitment, and family life. It was a surprise to the world when, after pointing out “We are not married, but who knows?”, Rampal added, “We are engaged, we just broke it on your show.”

Arjun Rampal's engagement unveils a casual look at marriage

Arjun and Gabriella are parents to two kids, Arik and Ariv and the couple has spoken multiple times about not losing sight of the family while achieving other milestones. On the podcast, Demetriades talked about how being a mother changed her perception of love, saying that it was “less about romance and more about behaviour and responsibility.” Rampal also agreed with the point while remembering the time when they met. “I went after her because she was hot,” he said, and later “, Then I realised there’s a little more to it than just the hotness.”