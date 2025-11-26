Aditya Dhar shows Arjun Rampal’s intense look in Dhurandhar on his birthday

Dhurandhar also features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar will hit theatres globally on December 5.

The forthcoming spy thriller is said to be inspired loosely by the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence. Many of the characters are modeled on real-life figures.

Speaking about his role, Arjun shared in a statement, “This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

“The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable,” the Rock On!! actor added.