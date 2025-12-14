Chaos erupts at Shilpa Shetty-owned Bengaluru Pub

Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru is in the news after a CCTV footage of a brawl went viral on social media. Around 1:30 am, a conflict broke out at the club owned by the Bollywood actor as two groups of patrons clashed and got involved in a brief physical scuffle that was broken up fast.

There was no serious physical confrontation as seen in the Bastian CCTV footage

Two groups clashed in Bengaluru's Bastian, which is owned by actor Shilpa Shetty. The actor is an investor at the pub since 2019, originally owned by businessman Ranjit Bindra. The Bastian pub was founded by Bastian Hospitality and Shilpa acquired 50% stake.