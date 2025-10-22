Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian earns around ₹2-3 crore nightly, Shobhaa De reveals

Author Shobhaa De recently appeared on an podcast and opened up about how much Shilpa Shetty's popular restaurant in Mumbai, Bastian earns every night.
On the Inside Out With Barkha Dutt podcast on YouTube, the author said, "The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of ₹2-3 crore a night. On a slow night, the turnover is ₹2 crore and on weekends it is ₹3 crore. I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers… I said this can’t be true".
"It is 21,000 ft square feet, it’s not even reality. You walk in there and you feel ‘where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city", the author added about the restaurant.
Shobhaa De also said that the restaurant has a massive seating capacity and can host up to 1,400 guests every evening, with two sessions of 700 guests each. Bastian is so popular that everyone from celebrities to businessmen wait in long queues that often run down till Dadar.
However, in September, actor Shilpa Shetty had said that Bastian Bandra was shutting down, saying, "A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow".
"While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences", the actor added.
Hence, while Bastian Bandra may have closed down, Bastian At The Top continues to be a famous eating haunt that has been generating a whopping amount of revenue, as per Shobhaa De.