Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian earns around ₹2-3 crore nightly, Shobhaa De reveals

Author Shobhaa De recently appeared on an podcast and opened up about how much Shilpa Shetty's popular restaurant in Mumbai, Bastian earns every night.

On the Inside Out With Barkha Dutt podcast on YouTube, the author said, "The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of ₹2-3 crore a night. On a slow night, the turnover is ₹2 crore and on weekends it is ₹3 crore. I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers… I said this can’t be true".

"It is 21,000 ft square feet, it’s not even reality. You walk in there and you feel ‘where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city", the author added about the restaurant.