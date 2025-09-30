Can a tennis ball transform your core? Shilpa Shetty thinks so

The exercise, a variation of leg raises with flutter kicks, becomes more challenging with the addition of a tennis ball. Shilpa captioned the post, “Ball’s in your court, serve up that core strength. Challenge thrown to you! How many can you do with perfect form?” In the video uploaded by her, Shilpa can be seen lying on her back on the floor, lifting her back and raising her legs off the floor to a 90-degree angle. She then performs flutter kicks by swinging her legs alternately up and down. To increase the difficulty, she passes a tennis ball between her legs from one hand to the other while performing the kicks. This adds a layer of coordination and core engagement.

Simultaneously, Shilpa also pointed out the benefits of this particular exercise. She explained that it helps tone and define abdominal muscles, strengthens deep core stabilizers, and boosts control, coordination, and overall core endurance. These advantages make it a versatile move for anyone looking to strengthen their midsection, whether at home or in the gym. Although, she also emphasized that this exercise is only effective when performed correctly. The actress suggested doing 3 sets of 15–20 reps on each side, at least twice a week. “Focus on slow, controlled movement. Quality > Quantity," she noted.

Check out her workout video here: