Shilpa Shetty shuts down Bastian Bandra after 9 years and a relocation

Bastian is an upscale dining spot, co-owned by Shilpa and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, and is part of the Bastian Hospitality group. The Linking Road restaurant first opened in 2016 and later moved to a larger space in 2023. It's best known for its seafood and plant-based delicacies and quickly became one of Mumbai's most sought-after spots. Though Bastian Bandra is closing, Bastian at the Top remains open.

The news of Bastian Bandra's closure comes weeks after Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating a Mumbai businessman of Rs 60.4 crore.

The complainant alleged that he invested the amount between 2015 and 2023 for expanding a business, but the money was misused. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s lawyer denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, who made waves with his 2023 film 'UT69', is now set to mark his Punjabi cinema debut with 'Mehar.' directed by Rakesh Mehta.