Dharmendra accidentally fired real bullet during a scene in Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan escaped narrowly

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan Sholay shooting incident is among the most serious on-set accidents in the history of Hindi cinema, outlining the dangers that actors took during productions in the 1970s. During the shooting of the 1975 classic Sholay, a real bullet went off from a gun in Dharmendra's hand, and the shot was almost made at Amitabh Bachchan during an important scene. The Sholay shooting incident happened due to the most serious error in weapon handling, which was the use of live ammunition in place of blanks.

The Sholay shooting incident points to the film set safety lapses

Over the years, Dharmendra had communicated that the occurrence weighed heavily on his mind. He could not control his emotions, so he left the location after he came to know how closely Amitabh avoided serious injury. Intent or negligence on the actor’s part has never been hinted at; the production was held responsible for not having taken the appropriate safety measures for the firearms.