Pranit More's stand-up show post Big Boss 19 gets sold out

Pranit​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ More's stand-up show scheduled in Mumbai has been completely sold out. With this, Pranit More has achieved a very important milestone after his exit from Bigg Boss 19. His first live performance after the reality show, the event, had very fast ticket sales, and the organisers confirmed that all the seats were booked shortly after the tickets went live. The news of the complete sell-out of the Pranit More stand-up show indicates the transplant of the popularity which the performer was able to ride after being the second runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted series.

Pranit More's stand-up show reflects post–Bigg Boss popularity surge

Pranit More, initially just another digital comedian among the numerous contestants, utilized the Bigg Boss 19 platform to become the most talked-about contestant of the season, winning praises for his comedic skills, down-to-earth nature and even his tearful moments. After the show's completion, so did the rise of his social media presence, as his online follower count skyrocketed post-finale. Since then, fans collectively declare that the best way to encounter their favourite artists is live, urging the comedian to perform in stand-up comedy shows.