Pranit More's stand-up show post Big Boss 19 gets sold out

Pranit More's stand-up show scheduled in Mumbai has been completely sold out. With this, Pranit More has achieved a very important milestone after his exit from Bigg Boss 19. His first live performance after the reality show, the event, had very fast ticket sales, and the organisers confirmed that all the seats were booked shortly after the tickets went live. The news of the complete sell-out of the Pranit More stand-up show indicates the transplant of the popularity which the performer was able to ride after being the second runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted series.
Pranit More, initially just another digital comedian among the numerous contestants, utilized the Bigg Boss 19 platform to become the most talked-about contestant of the season, winning praises for his comedic skills, down-to-earth nature and even his tearful moments. After the show's completion, so did the rise of his social media presence, as his online follower count skyrocketed post-finale. Since then, fans collectively declare that the best way to encounter their favourite artists is live, urging the comedian to perform in stand-up comedy shows.
Approximately ₹800 was the price of the tickets for the show, and they were sold out in a matter of minutes. To witness this, people tried booking the tickets online, and very few of the online platforms opened for sales. The venue, which holds several hundred people, is expected to be packed with a full house. The Pranit More stand-up show, scheduled for December 14 in Mumbai, is the comedian's first live show post Bigg Boss 19 and follows his weeks-long tour of public appearances and fan interactions.
The event organisers and industry observers believe that the rate at which the tickets were sold embodies the general trend that reality television has become a means of amplifying the demand for live shows. Fans have posted on social media about the difficulty of finding available tickets and also reported that they are requesting additional shows. Sources suggesting that talk about additional shows and a brief city tour are already underway have not made any announcements yet.