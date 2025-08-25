Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More’s Salman Khan jokes surface online

In a fun twist, stand-up comedian Pranit More is officially joining Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant, and now, his old clips joking about the show’s host, Salman Khan, are going viral.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More’s old jokes about Salman Bhai have gone viral

In one of the segments from his standup show, Pranit asks an NGO worker about her organisation. When she responds, “Humara Foothpath,” Pranit quips, “Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan (Translation: Who is the brand ambassador, Salman Khan)?” Pranit's joke was meant as a jibe at Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case where his vehicle crashed into people sleeping on a Bandra footpath, killing one. In a different sehment, Pranit joked, "Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai (Salman doesn't take money, he takes away other people's career).”

In another episode, Pranit notices a woman in the audience wearing a large ring and jokes that it looks like Salman’s bracelet. The woman cheekily replies, “Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon (Yes, I have got half of his stone)."

Pranit retorts, “Farmhouse par gayi thi kya (Did you go to his farmhouse)?”

While some fans consider his presence in the Bigg Boss house in front of Salman Khan audacious, others are happy that he is there to bring some fun and playful energy.

"New season begins and the Live proof of Bhai-dom is also Back! #PranitMore behind the back lame joked a lot but infront of #SalmanKhan, He peed in his pant! THE KHAUF," one posted on X.