Sunil Pal's weight loss sparks concern after comedian’s latest public appearance goes viral

At the function, Pal dressed down in a blue shirt, dark pants, and slippers, which contrasted with the formal attire worn by other celebs. But it was the significantly slimmer body and changed face that made people talk. Many of the comments made in response to Sunil Pal's weight loss circulated on the internet, and a large number of them were from people who pointed out the drastic difference in his weight as compared to his earlier appearances.

To be exact, there was no public statement from either Sunil Pal or his team that would shed light on the cause of this physical change. There is no confirmation of an illness, medical intervention or intentional weight loss, and therefore, most of the conversations that are going on are among people who merely notice this change in the personality. People from the industry who know the artist well have advised fans not to jump to conclusions when there is no official announcement.

After winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Sunil Pal became popular and stayed an integral part of Indian comedy through his various television appearances, live shows, and films.