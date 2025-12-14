Zubeen Garg death case: ‘Want guilty to be punished,’ says wife after SIT files chargesheet

After the case was reopened, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, responded positively to the chargesheet submission and affirmed her confidence in the judiciary. "The matter is now with the court. It is our desire that the court will sentence the guilty to the proper punishment," she stated. The officer in charge of the SIT investigation was in touch with the family regarding the complaint from which the whole SIT probe was initiated, she added. According to her, it is imperative that the Zubeen Garg death matter be dealt with quickly by the court.

According to the SIT report, the death was followed by a series of suspicious events. Therefore, the police indicted the suspects on criminal charges. To the best of our knowledge, everyone in the police report is currently detained, and the court has taken cognizance of the report.

On the filing of the chargesheet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the investigation was thorough and detailed and assured that the government would be instrumental in facilitating a speedy trial. This first clue might indicate the use of a fast-track court in order to expedite the proceedings.