Devas Dikshit on crafting authentic characters through real life experiences

Devas Dikshit traces the beginning of his craft to a moment so small it almost feels mythical now — three years old in his village courtyard, mimicking an uncle whose flaring nostrils amused him endlessly, making his grandmother laugh until she called the whole family to watch. That joy of imitation stuck; while other kids copied heroes, he copied the people around him, unknowingly building an instinct for observation. College’s nukkad nataks made him realise performance wasn’t just fun — it felt like home — pulling him from journalism into Delhi’s theatre world.

Devas Dikshit lives with reality, bringing his most authentic self on camera

There he finally understood, as he puts it, “There’s a big difference between mimicry and acting — you need imagination, literature, motivation and honesty.” Theatre disciplined him; FTII refined him further. “FTII taught me to be present and that acting is more than reciting lines. What the character does even behind the scenes — when not on stage — is important,” Devas says.