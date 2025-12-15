The Taylor Swift effect ends as the Kansas City Chiefs bow out of the playoffs

Now the Chiefs are done, and with them goes the easiest narrative the league has had in years. Taylor has no professional obligation to attend a Super Bowl where her emotional investment has been mathematically eliminated. She is not, contrary to popular belief, the league mascot. She doesn’t owe the NFL vibes. And no, this doesn’t mean she’ll swoop in as a surprise halftime saviour. That fantasy belongs to the same folder as “Kelce writes a rom-com” and “the NFL stops milking trends before they curdle.” Taylor doesn’t need the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl needs her. Big difference.

The irony is delicious. For all the hand-wringing about her “distracting” presence, the moment she’s gone, the silence will be loud. Fewer memes. Fewer think-pieces. Fewer men pretending they don’t know exactly where her suite is. Football will go on, obviously. It always does. But something shiny just left the building. The Chiefs are out. Taylor Swift is off duty. And the NFL will now have to sell the Super Bowl the old-fashioned way. On football.